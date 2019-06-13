One dead, two injured after shooting, crash on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is dead after a crash on I-19 that police say is related to a shooting at a south-side apartment complex on Wednesday night, June 12.
According to information from the Tucson Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex at 252 W. Valencia Road just after 9 p.m. Shortly after that a rollover crash was reported on I-19 about a mile and a half from Valencia Road.
Officers who responded to the apartment complex only found an unoccupied apartment with the door open.
At the I-19 crash, police discovered a gunshot victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. He is believed to be in his 20s. Police know his identity and are trying to locate next of kin.
Police also know the identities of the two other men with him. They had significant injuries, but police did not say what caused the injuries.
One of the three men is a resident of the apartment complex where the shooting was reported. Police also said one of them is a documented gang member.
Two people who were in another vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene and were not hurt. They did not know the other three men.
The investigation is on-going and nobody has been taken into police custody.
If anyone at the apartment complex heard or witnessed anything that might help the investigation, they are asked to call 88-CRIME.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.