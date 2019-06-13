Turn around, don’t drown! Avoid flooded roads

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Over half of all flood-related drownings occur when vehicles and flood waters meet, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Only 12 inches of rushing water is needed to push a small car off the road. About 2 feet of water can carry away most vehicles. Regardless of what you think is safe or not, even driving into shallow water is dangerous.
You simply do not know if the submerged pavement is still intact or washed away. Plus, during flash floods water levels come up quickly, washing away cars and people before they have a chance to reach higher ground.
Bottom line: It is NEVER safe to drive into a flooded roadway. Use an alternate route or simply wait for the water to recede. Here in southern Arizona, most street flooding is “flashy,” meaning it goes up and down quickly. Waiting an hour could be the difference between life and death.
