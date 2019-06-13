Vandals strike west-side church with Satanic graffiti

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police say vandals tagged a west-side church with graffiti and want to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident.
The Kingdom Place is comprised of five churches, including Flowing Wells Assembly of God Church located 3198 N. Flowing Wells Road.
“It was not just ethnically tagged, but sexually provocative, it was just about as bad as it could be,” said Steven Collins, the Sr. Pastor for Flowing Wells Assembly of God.
Several satanic symbols and anti-christian slurs were spray painted on the walls and doors of the main hall, the pastor’s parking space and a church van.
“We don’t know who this was or what this was, we just know that they were troubled or that they were angry. We’re going to physically put paint over the pain, but we need to love people whether they’re troubled or not," said Pastor Collins.
Members of other the churches stopped by to help including Pastor Robin Rounds of the River Church.
“We’ve all come together in unity, cleaning it all up and it’s not going to affect the church, we’re just going to charge on through this. Just keep your prayers for this individual or individuals who did this because we don’t want to see them lost either, that’s our focus," said Collins.
Tucson Police hate crime and bias detectives are investigating the incident and would like anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
