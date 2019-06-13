VIDEO: Agencies monitor region after drug cartel violence just across Mexico border

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Law enforcement agencies in Arizona are monitoring the border with Mexico following “significant drug cartel-related violence" Monday, June 10.
“There is no greater priority than protecting the safety of Arizonans," Gov. Doug Ducey shared in the tweet Wednesday, June 12.
The unconfirmed death toll following the shootouts in Agua Prieta and Naco, Sonora has been reported at 10 victims.
Ducey said he has instructed the Arizona Department of Public Safety to be ready to assist local and federal agencies, if needed.
The DPS said in a tweet additional assets and support have been dedicated to the region following the violence.
Trooper Kameron Lee, a DPS public information officer, said the department could not elaborate on the support due to “operational security reasons.”
In video obtained by KOLD News 13, dozens of shots can be heard being fired through a street in Agua Prieta, in broad daylight. After a short pause, there is smoke and more shots ring out. Less than a minute after the last shot, a school bus drives past the street.
A second video shows the windshield of a red pick-up truck riddled with bullets. Another car appears to have crashed into a wall after a shootout, with bullet holes in the windows.
The Douglas Police Department said one victim was brought to the port of entry for help Monday. That victim was first believed to have been shot, but it was determined the person was actually injured from shrapnel, which is fragments from a bomb or an object thrown by an explosion.
In a statement, the department said the victim was transported to a local hospital. Officers provided security for the victim while he or she was being treated. That victim has been released.
Full statement from the Douglas Police Department:
"On Monday June 10, 2019, the Douglas Police Department was advised on a shooting in Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico. The shooting took place in broad daylight and resulting in casualties. It is unknown the number of victims. No information on the shooting has been confirmed. The violence did not spill into the United States.
One person with injuries presented at the Douglas Port of Entry was transported to the emergency department for treatment. Initially the injuries were thought to be gunshot wounds, but later determined to be from shrapnel. The Douglas Police Department provided security at the emergency department until the person was treated and released. While there was no spill-over of violence in Monday’s event and there is no information or reason to suspect a spill-over in the immediate future. We continue to maintain vigilance in our patrols and in our communication with our local and federal partners."
The Cochise County Sheriffs Office is advising those traveling to Mexico to take extra precautions following the shootings along the border on Monday.
On Wednesday afternoon, people continued to walk through the Raul H. Castro Port of Entry, many with groceries or bags in hand. There was a steady flow of cars driving through the port.
An employee at a convenience store just feet from the border didn’t want to go on camera, but told KOLD News 13 she didn’t believe the deadly shootout had any impact on the business she worked at.
According to a tweet from the DPS, the department is in close contact with federal partners, including the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.