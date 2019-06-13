Taking a look at the wildfire chances this Monsoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This year is unique because we’ve had a wet winter compared to years past. Normally we see 5.5 inches, but this year we’ve seen 9.47.
Because of this, it’s expected that we could see more fires in our state this year.
“As temperatures go up and humidity drops, we will start to see some of our vegetation dry out,” Captain Brian Keeley with Northwest Fire District said. “That becomes a big concern as we approach fire season.”
Scorching temperatures, low relative humidity and dry vegetation are some of the biggest threats for fire season. During the monsoon, southern Arizona becomes the center of the lightning universe where we see the majority of our lightning strikes during this three-month period.
“There are some things that are out of our control, be it dry lightning can cause a brush fire and those are things as human beings we have no control over, but what we can control is our reaction to it.”
Instead of waiting to react, there are things you can do now to prevent a wildfire from spreading near you. That includes cleaning the brush around your home, putting out any bonfires while camping and not tossing out lit cigarettes.
