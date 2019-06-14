ADOT announces Safety Message Contest winners

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the two winners in its latest Safety Message Contest on Friday, June 14.
The messages “Drive like the person your dog thinks you are” and “Drink & drive? Meet police and see new bars” were the top vote-getters among 15 finalists. More than 5,000 votes were cast in choosing the winners.
Arizona drivers will see both messages on overhead signs throughout the weekend.
“These messages are wonderful and because the public invested their time into voting for their favorites, hopefully they carry a little more meaning and driver’s will take the messages to heart when they see them this weekend over Arizona’s highways,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said. “Even as a cat owner, I can appreciate the sentiment of wanting to live up to being the people our pets believe us to be.”
Mitzie Warner of Chandler submitted the “dog” message and David Posey of San Tan Valley contributed the “see new bars” message.
The two winning authors were invited to ADOT’s Traffic Operations Center where they had the opportunity to type their messages into the system and see them displayed on overhead messages boards.
