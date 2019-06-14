Brooke’s Bargains: Father’s Day gift ideas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Have you bought your gift for Dad yet?
This year, Americans are expected to spend more on Father’s Day than ever before: a record $16 billion, which averages out to about $139 per person. The most popular gift is a greeting card, followed by a special outing, then clothing.
Just in case you forgot to pick something up, Brooke’s Bargains is checking out some awesome last-minute savings.
For the grill master, Omaha Steaks has 50 to 60 percent off Father’s Day packs, many with free shipping, which will save you another $15 to $20! You’ll want to get on the website now for 2 to 3 day shipping.
If you want to send Dad a tasty surprise, Mrs. Fields has 25 percent off delivered cookie gifts and Edible Arrangements offers free shipping on many items with code: FREEDEL or 20 percent Father’s Day gifts with code: FORDAD.
Just watch out for tool sales - experts say they’re not much better than at any other time of year.
