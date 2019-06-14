CCSO K9 Manny to get donation of body armor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Good news for a Cochise County Sheriff’s Office K9 who will be getting his own body armor from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
According to CCSO, K9 Manny will now have his own bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a fundraiser hosted by San Simon School National Honor Society and Vested Interest in K9s. The vest will also be embroidered with the following: “Gifted by the Parsons Family”. The vest is expected to arrive within eight to ten weeks.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity, established in 2009 and based out of Massachusetts that provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to canines in law enforcement and other agencies across the U.S. Since its beginning Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 3,400 protective vests to K9s in all 50 states via private and corporate donations.
The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.
According to Vested Interest in K9s, a donation to provide a vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950., with vests being valued at between $1,744 – $2,283 and a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4-5 lbs.
For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.
