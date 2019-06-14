Family applies to name softball fields after late star

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson will be adding four softball fields to Lincoln Park on the east-side to double the number of number of fields at the park to eight.
The first four fields are already named after former University of Arizona softball player Julie Reitan.
At young age Reitan played on the fields at Lincoln Park. She went on to play at Sahuaro High School, then received a scholarship to play at UA for Coach Mike Candrea from 1994-1997. She helped the Wildcats win back-to-back national championships in 1996 and 1997.
In June of 1997, the celebration came to a halt. Reitan had died from a low blood sugar.
Her family says it has endured a very difficult time.
“It was really tough," her father, Mark Reitan, said. "It has been a tough part of our lives for all these years, now more than 20 years.”
Mark and Elaine Reitan live in Seattle now. They visit Tucson every winter and they make a stop at the fields named after their daughter.
"It reminds us of our dear Julie and how much we miss her,” Mark said.
Now the family has applied to have the new fields named after Julie, to be a part of the Julie Reitan Softball Complex.
The family will have to wait 45 days for a comment period that ends on July 22.
