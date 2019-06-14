FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Red Flag Warning in Effect!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s definitely feeling like June across southern Arizona... hot and dry!! Along with the heat, winds will be picking up with a Red Flag Warning in effect for all of southern AZ this afternoon. Temps cool back to average with much lighter winds for Father’s Day Weekend!
FRIDAY: Red Flag Warning in effect. Sunny with a high of 102F. Windy.
TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows falling into the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 102F.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high of 99F.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 100F.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 102F.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.