Tucson police release name of victim in Wednesday night’s shooting

While investigating the apartment complex, additional officers were called to a rollover crash that happened on Interstate 19, just north of Valencia Road. When officers arrived on the scene they found two vehicles on the east side of I-19 in a desert area, both had rolled over with three males being ejected from one of the vehicles. Officers found one of the males, Puente with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The two other males were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the occupants in the second vehicle had minor injuries, but were not taken to the hospital.