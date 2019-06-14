Tucson police release name of victim in Wednesday night’s shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting from Wednesday, June 12 that took place on Valencia Road.
According to a news release from TPD, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Luis Puente.
The incident began when officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to an apartment complex at 252 West Valencia Road on the report of a shooting around 9 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived they were not able to find a victim, however they did find shell casings in the parking lot and an open door to an apartment. They checked the apartment but found no one inside.
While investigating the apartment complex, additional officers were called to a rollover crash that happened on Interstate 19, just north of Valencia Road. When officers arrived on the scene they found two vehicles on the east side of I-19 in a desert area, both had rolled over with three males being ejected from one of the vehicles. Officers found one of the males, Puente with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The two other males were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the occupants in the second vehicle had minor injuries, but were not taken to the hospital.
During the initial investigation officers learned that one of the three males transported to the hospital was a documented gang member, and TPD Gang Unit detectives were called in to continue the investigation.
TPD learned that the three males, one of whom lived at the apartment complex, were there when Puente was shot. One of them called 911 to report the shooting, however they decided to drive Puente to the hospital without waiting for police or fire to arrive. While on the way to the hospital they were speeding and hit another car causing both to lose control and roll over. The second vehicle and it occupants are not associated with the three males, according to TPD.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and there are no suspects in custody, according to TPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, they can remain anonymous.
