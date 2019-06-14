UPDATE: At least six killed in cartel violence in border towns

“The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to the safety and security of our citizens, and the ongoing violence reported in Agua Prieta and Naco Sonora resulting in multiple deaths on Monday and again today is cause for serious concern," Dannels said Friday. "We are working closely with our local partners with Douglas Police and Bisbee Police and Fire Departments, as well as with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, and United States Border Patrol and Homeland Security to be proactive in our collaborative efforts and responses as needed.”