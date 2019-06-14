UPDATE: At least six killed in cartel violence in border towns

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least six people died Friday, June 14, as the result of gun violence in the border towns of Agua Prieta and Naco, Sonora, authorities said.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said his office is attempting to confirm details and sent more assets to both Douglas and Naco, Arizona.
“The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to the safety and security of our citizens, and the ongoing violence reported in Agua Prieta and Naco Sonora resulting in multiple deaths on Monday and again today is cause for serious concern," Dannels said Friday. "We are working closely with our local partners with Douglas Police and Bisbee Police and Fire Departments, as well as with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, and United States Border Patrol and Homeland Security to be proactive in our collaborative efforts and responses as needed.”
The Douglas Police Department issued a news release and advised residents to avoid the area where the shootings occurred. The DPD said the port of entry remains open, but said travelers “exercise vigilance if traveling to Agua Prieta and neighboring areas.”
“We will continue to maintain vigilance in our patrols and in our communication with our local and federal partners,” the DPD said.
At least 10 people were killed on Monday when gun fights broke out in Agua Prieta and Narco.
Following the shootings Monday, several agencies said they were monitoring the situation.Friday’s shootings happened around 10 a.m.
