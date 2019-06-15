Arizona ranks as 14th ‘Most Fun’ state to live in

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There is a new report out from WalletHub that ranks the 50 states as 'Most fun states' and Arizona came in 14th.
WalletHub used 26 key indicators to determine the state's rankings that ranged from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita.
Here are the top 10 'Most Fun' states:
1 California
2 Florida
3 New York
4 Washington
5 Colorado
6 Nevada
7 Minnesota
8 Pennsylvania
9 Oregon
10 Texas
These states came in at the bottom:
41 Kansas
42 New Hampshire
43 Connecticut
44 Alabama
45 Arkansas
46 Vermont
47 Rhode Island
48 Delaware
49 Mississippi
50 West Virginia
Would you agree with our state's ranking on the list?
Check out the full WalletHub report here: https://wallethub.com/edu/most-fun-states/34665/
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.