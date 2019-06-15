Arizona ranks as 14th ‘Most Fun’ state to live in

By Elizabeth Walton | June 15, 2019 at 3:23 PM MST - Updated June 15 at 3:33 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There is a new report out from WalletHub that ranks the 50 states as 'Most fun states' and Arizona came in 14th.

WalletHub used 26 key indicators to determine the state's rankings that ranged from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita.

Source: WalletHub

Here are the top 10 'Most Fun' states:

1 California

2 Florida

3 New York

4 Washington

5 Colorado

6 Nevada

7 Minnesota

8 Pennsylvania

9 Oregon

10 Texas

These states came in at the bottom:

41 Kansas

42 New Hampshire

43 Connecticut

44 Alabama

45 Arkansas

46 Vermont

47 Rhode Island

48 Delaware

49 Mississippi

50 West Virginia

Would you agree with our state's ranking on the list?

Check out the full WalletHub report here: https://wallethub.com/edu/most-fun-states/34665/

