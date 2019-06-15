Brooke’s Bargains: Plan a FREE, fun day with Dad!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This year, the second-most popular gift for Father's Day, right behind a card, is a family outing. Brooke's Bargains is here to help you plan a fun - and free – weekend.
- This weekend, admission to Old Tucson is free for all “dudes” - not just dads - young and old. That’s both Saturday and Sunday, when they’ll also have a classic car show.
- Take Dad out to stroll the gardens of Tohono Chul in Sunday’s slightly cooler temperatures. Admission is free for fathers and grandfathers on Sunday.
- Have a “wild” Father’s Day at Reid Park Zoo - Dad’s admission is free with a child’s ticket.
- After you’ve had a fun Sunday with Dad, take him for a free desert at Little Anthony’s or a free sundae at Wienerschnitzel.
