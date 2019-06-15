FIRST ALERT FORECAST: It’s feeling like June across Southern Arizona..hot & dry!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -We won’t see a lot of change throughout the 7-day forecast. Temperatures will range from 100F to 103F as we remain dry and sunny.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with temperatures falling into the upper-60s.
TOMORROW: Sunny skies with a high of 102F.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 101F.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 100F.
WEDNESDAY: More sunshine with a high of 101F.
THURSDAY: Sunshine with a high of 102F.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F.
SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine with a high of 100F
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.