FIRST ALERT FORECAST: It’s feeling like June across Southern Arizona..hot & dry!

By Jaclyn Selesky | June 15, 2019 at 4:57 PM MST - Updated June 15 at 4:57 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -We won’t see a lot of change throughout the 7-day forecast. Temperatures will range from 100F to 103F as we remain dry and sunny.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with temperatures falling into the upper-60s.

TOMORROW: Sunny skies with a high of 102F.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 101F.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 100F.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine with a high of 101F.

THURSDAY: Sunshine with a high of 102F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F.

SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine with a high of 100F

