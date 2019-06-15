Hacienda Healthcare back in the headlines as maggots are found under patient’s bandage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It is not good news for Hacienda Healthcare, the facility where a woman in a vegetative state was sexually abused by a worker earlier this year. The facility is back in the spotlight, this time for maggots found on a patient.
According to an AZ Family article, the information on the maggots was released on Friday, at the same time state health officials announced they were considering revoking Hacienda's license.
The maggots were found around a patient's stoma, a surgical opening for a tracheostomy tube, according to a spokesman from Hacienda.
The day the maggots were discovered, the patient was taken to a hospital and returned to Hacienda the same day, where according to Hacienda spokesman David Leibowitz, there were a few maggots in the bandages and near the incision, but none were found in the patient’s trachea.
Staff at the facility searched all the patients for maggots, but none were found according to the AZ Family article. A spokesman for the Arizona Department of Health Services said Hacienda also alerted the state agency about the issue.
"DES is aware of potential issues related to the medical care of a patient at Hacienda Healthcare. Our staff is onsite (sic) and is working with its sister agencies, DHS and AHCCCS, to conduct an investigation. The Department is not able to discuss this matter as it is an ongoing investigation," said spokeswoman Tasya Peterson, in the article.
