UPDATE: Teen driver facing several charges including DUI after car crashes into home
Car goes airborne crashes into house, no one seriously hurt inside the vehicle. (Source: Northwest Fire District)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | June 15, 2019 at 10:19 AM MST - Updated June 15 at 4:07 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating an incident in which a vehicle went airborne and crashed into a house.

According to Deputy Daniel Jelineo, the crash took place around 4:46 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of W. Shaffer Place.

Damage to the inside of the home after it was hit early Saturday morning. No one was seriously injured during the crash. (Source: KOLD News 13)
The vehicle was being driven by 18-year-old Jose Diaz-Delacruz, who is now facing the following charges: felony criminal damage, under 21 with liquor in body, and DUI. He has been booked into the Pima County Adult Derention Complex.

No one in the residence was injured and the driver was uninjured. No other passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Damage to vehicle that crashed into a northwest side home. (Source: KOLD News 13)
