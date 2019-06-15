Pima County Transportation is prepared for Monsoon 2019

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With Monsoon 2019 officially here, the Pima County Department of Transportation is letting the public know it is prepared to respond to storm events. The following coordination is involved for storm response and preparedness:
• Monitoring of rain activities reported by the National Weather Service: http://www.wrh.noaa.gov/twc/
• Monitoring storms using local rain and stream gauges operated by the Pima County Regional Flood Control District: https://alertmap.rfcd.pima.gov/Gmap/Gmap.html
• Flood safety information: http://www.pima.gov/befloodsafe
• Monitoring and coordination of road closures. Roads are closed by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Transportation staff will reopen the roads once they are dry and safe for travel.
• Barricades are staged around the County at locations that routinely require closures during monsoon storms.
• Equipment is staged around the County to improve our response time.
• On-call staff assignments for maintenance staff to respond to storm events for road closures, storm clean-up, and pavement repair.
• Prepared for coordination with the Office of Emergency Management in the event of a weather related emergency.
• On-going communication with multiple County departments to receive storm and weather updates regularly. This ensures the Department is prepared for larger than average events and can direct efforts to areas which may receive more rain or heavier flows.
Pima County Transportation and Regional Flood Control District would like to remind motorists to be aware of driving conditions during flash floods. Please avoid areas subject to flooding and do not drive around barricades! Turn Around, Don’t Drown.
Weather related road closures are posted Monday through Friday during business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at http://www.pima.gov/transportation.
For current weather related road conditions and road closures, contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Road Conditions Hotline at (520) 547-7510.
