Students from across America dedicate summer at Benedictine Monastery to help asylum seekers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four students from across the country are spending the long, hot summer in Tucson interning at the Benedictine Monastery.
The monastery is a way station of sorts for asylum seekers.
The migrants turn themselves over to federal agents at the border and are processed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Many are released while the government processes their asylum claims and most will then leave Tucson to live with relatives across the country.
While the migrants are waiting for their bus or plane ticket home, they stay at the monastery for two or three days.
The four student volunteers that are helping include Malia Becker, who is from Oregon but is going to school in Minneapolis.
She said she will likely study how immigration is influenced by climate change, but for now, the experience is an eye opener.
“There are faith leaders from Kentucky. There are faith leaders from Wisconsin," she said. “People come from all over the country and they give what they can.”
They stay for a week, a month or a couple of months just to help out.
“It’s really powerful to see that,” she said.
Perry Wallick is a political science major at Duke and said he was taught that from his privileged position he should help others.
He said being here among those needing that help, will shape his future.
“We need to sort of change the way we think about politics,” he said. “To not ‘how we can help Americans’ but how we can help America."
Sonya Jolly is originally from Tucson but is now studying medicine in St. Louis. Coming back home to spend the summer here is a lesson learned.
“I know doctors have an oath to help someone no matter who they are,” she said. “And that’s kind of spoken to me here.”
She said it’s something she will always carry with her.
“These people are coming here with a need and I’m here to help them get that need,” she added.
Marianne Richardson is a graduate student in public policy at the University of Texas. For her, the chance to learn about the policy firsthand instead of from television.
“I think there’s a lot of media coverage about antagonism over immigration these days,” she said. “But I think one of the best parts about being in this facility is seeing how many Americans really do care about dealing with this in a positive, constructive way.”
She has heard so many stories at the Monastery from not only people from Central America, but asylum seekers from any other countries as well.
It will help her shape her opinions about public policy in the future.
“It never ceases to amaze me, their determination was so great and their situation at home was so dire,” she said. “They took all this information and their best option was to make this trip and they made it, they made it.”
For Wallick, the lessons he learns here, will shape the way he thinks about immigration as his political science career moves forward.
“When you think about immigration policy, it’s not just how it’s going to affect the big picture but how it affects individual lives,” he said. “I think it’s the biggest takeaway it’s had for me.”
For Richardson, a different take but with the same conclusion.
“This is our right to be the country that we aspire to be,” she said. “To welcome people that want to live here that want to contribute to our society.”
