SVPD searching for suspect in check fraud case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect in a March 2019 check fraud case.
According to SVPD on March 20 the suspect convinced the victim, who banks in Sierra Vista to cash two checks at the Navy Federal Credit Union. Those checks turned out to be stolen in a possible burglary in Tolleson, AZ in January.
The suspect met the victim at the Casino Del Sol in Tucson prior to the fraudulent act; SVPD believes the suspect may be from Tucson or the Phoenix area.
The investigation is ongoing and SVPD asks that anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME at (520)882-7463.
