Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona in big need of male volunteers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Father’s Day, many are spending time with family, but for some, the day is spent with mentors and friends.
Julio Herrera and Jovian Viloafane, are part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona Program. Herrera does not have kids of his own, so he wanted to give back with his extra time.
“In my spare time, I use it with Jovi,” said Herrera.
The two have been matched for about two years. On Father’s Day, the pair hiked a ways up Gates Pass to sketch the landscape. Viloafane has recently taken an interest in art, especially landscapes.
“There’s a lot of detail in them,” said Viloafane.
It took a while to get where they are. Viloafane had a Big Brother before Herrera, but he had to move. Viloafane waited years for a new Big Brother. The program said this sadly is not all that uncommon.
Women tend to volunteer to be a big sister more often than men sign up to be big brothers. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona says they have 100 boys on the waiting list for a mentor.
If you are interested in volunteering, they ask for an 18-month commitment and at least four hours a month.
