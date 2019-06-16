Diamondbacks hit 4 HRs off Strasburg, beat Nationals 10-3

Diamondbacks: 3B Jake Lamb (strained left quad) homered on Friday for Triple-A Reno and is batting .250 with six RBIs in five rehab games. "All things considered, we're really excited about how he's feeling," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. ... 2B Wilmer Flores (right foot contusion) will wait another week before beginning baseball activities after his most recent CT scan didn't show enough healing.