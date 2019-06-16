FCT Women: Looking for 3 points on the road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - FC Tucson drew yet another tie, 3-3 against longtime in-state rival Phoenix Del Sol Friday at Reach 11 Sports Complex.
The first goal for FCT came in the 26th minute from Abbie Boswell. Boswell has scored three goals this season.
Del Sol responded quickly at the start of the second half after Jenna Parkhurst (48′) and Natalie Stephens (52′) put their team up 2-1.
Tucson’s Maury Urcadez then got the equalizer in the 65th minute after beating Del Sol’s keeper one on one.
Allison Jorden (79′) had Del Sol’s final goal.
Finally, a third goal in the 90th minute by Alex Skidmore ended the game with a draw.
University of Arizona recruit Hope Hisey started in goal.
FCT (1-1-2, 5 points) were looking to add three points to their record on the road but were unable to find the back of the net a fourth time.
They will travel to Phoenix again Sunday to play FC Arizona (0-3) at the Tempe Sports Complex at 7 p.m.
