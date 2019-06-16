Madison scores fast in 2-1 win over FC Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It was a bad start for FC Tucson Saturday night in their 2-1 road loss to Forward Madison FC.
The Boys in Black gave up a goal in the opening minute of the match.
Paulo Jr.’s header off a brilliant pass in the box by Brian Bement came 45 seconds into the contest and is the fastest goal scored in the young history of USL League One.
Paulo Jr. returned the favor to J.C. Banks in the 34th minute as Madison led 2-0 at the half.
The home side kept FC Tucson off the board until captain Kyle Venter was able to get a tally as final seconds ticked down in the 2nd half stoppage time. It was Venter’s second goal in as many matches.
Carlos Merancio-Valdez got the start in goal for Tucson and took the loss.
FC Tucson (4-5-3, 4th-15 pts.) sits tied for 4th place in the 10-team USL League One but holds the final playoff position right now over Chattanooga thanks to a higher goal differential (+3).
FCT now has another nine-day break before they return to action on June 25 down in Frisco, Texas for their first of three meetings this season against league-leading North Texas Soccer Club (23 points).
