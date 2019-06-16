11 quail babies saved from storm drain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A quail mother was reunited with her 11 babies after they had fallen down a storm drain on Sunday.
Golder Ranch Fire was called out to a neighborhood in Saddlebrooke on the report of stranded quail babies being stuck in a storm drain. A man walking his dog said he witnessed the babies fall down the drain.
The quails were rescued using a sheet pulled by a string and reunited with their mother, who had been calling them from across the street.
According to one Saddlebrooke resident, the babies had been stuck in the storm drain for two days prior.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.