SILVER ALERT: Missing woman who suffers from dementia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are searching for 76-year-old Sandra Ashbolt after she was last seen traveling westbound on the I-40 from New Mexico at milepost 63 towards Flagstaff.
Sandra is known to have grey hair, brown eyes, is five feet and five inches tall and weighs 212 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with flower print burgundy knee high shorts and flip flops.
Sandra drives a silver/blue colored 2005 Cheverolet Cavalier 4d passenger car with the Oklahoma plate reading BOZ140.
She is known to suffer from dementia.
If anyone has any information on Sandra’s whereabouts, please call 911.
