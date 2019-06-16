Traffic stop on south-side leads to fatal officer-involved shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Detectives are investigating a fatal officer involved shooting that occurred as the result of a traffic stop on Sunday morning.
At 12:42 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Calle Nueva Vida on the report of a burglary in progress.
Upon arrival, police identified a vehicle matching that of the description of the suspect vehicle with multiple people inside.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Mako Drive and Drexel Road. When the vehicle parked, three people were seen fleeing on foot, while the driver remained inside. Officers questioned the driver and searched the vehicle.
A witness, who saw the suspects flee to a unit in an apartment complex on 5601 S. 12th Ave, made contact with police and referred officers to the unit in which the suspects had entered.
Officers made contact with the suspects at the apartment and a physical altercation between the suspects and officers ensued. The officers involved were not injured and multiple people were taken into custody.
The renter gave the police permission to go back inside the apartment to locate one more suspect.
Upon entering the apartment, another physical altercation ensued between an officer and the armed suspect. The officer fired his handgun and the suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene.
According to police, it does not appear that the suspect fired their gun at this time.
The identity of the deceased suspect is being held until next of kin is notified.
Detectives have taken over the investigation.
If anyone has any information on this incident, police are asking that they call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
