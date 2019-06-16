Won and In for Sugar Skulls

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Sugar Skulls got a two-fer on Saturday. They avenged arguably their most distasteful loss of the season, and in doing so punched their ticket to the Indoor Football League playoffs with a 55-50 victory over the Quad City Steamwheelers.
The game, before a crowd of 5,018, pitted two 6-7 teams with the winner earning a playoff spot.
A loss by the Sugar Skulls and their season would be over. Quad City handed Tucson a 72-54 loss in April scoring on every offensive possession in that game.
Tucson quarterback Matt Behrendt, who started in place of an injured Jake Medlock (toe), combined for five touchdowns. He threw for two and ran for three.
Interceptions by Dee Maggitt Jr. and Edward Burns, and fumble forced and recovered by Keith Jones Jr. were key stops by the Sugar Skulls’ defense and each led to a touchdown.
The Sugar Skulls (7-7) now set their sights on the playoffs and their opponent, the Sioux Falls Storm (11-3), who enter as the No. 3 seed.
The two teams did not meet in the regular season. The game is set for Sunday, June 23, at 1 p.m.
