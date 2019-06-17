ADOT warns of copycat 'DMV’ websites

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation is asking people to be careful when using the internet to do MVD services.
The agency said copycat websites not affiliated with the MVD may charge you for services that it offers for free.
Agency officials said the confusion often happens when customers search generic terms such as "DMV" online that could lead them to such websites.
They want to remind you that ServiceArizona.com and AZMVDNow.az.gov are the only online service portals the state runs.
Aside from paying for services that are free, the agency said some people are being scammed and not getting the services they paid for.
To avoid falling victim, officials are urging you to use the two state-operated websites.
