Best states for summer road trips in 2019, no surprise when AZ ranks low on list

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Summer is here and for many that means a vacation is on the horizon. And one popular vacation option is a road trip - surprisingly Arizona does not rank too high on the list for destinations (we wonder why...).
Many who take a summer road trip have a few things to contemplate when considering their final destination - gas, accommodations, activities and where to eat.
None of the expense and hassle, however, seems to discourage Americans from traveling. In fact, 53 percent of families traveling this summer still plan to take road trips, according to AAA.
According to a new WalletHub report, Arizona ranked 37 out of 50 for road trip destinations, at least during the summer months.
In order to rank the states, WalletHub used several metrics that ranged from number of attractions to condition of roads to overall cost.
The top five 'road trip' states were:
1 North Carolina
2 Wyoming
3 Minnesota
4 Virginia
5 Texas
The bottom five 'road trip' states were:
46 Arkansas
47 Hawaii
48 Connecticut
49 Delaware
50 Rhode Island
To read the full WalletHub report, click HERE.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.