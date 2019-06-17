FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry with a side of sunshine!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We won’t see a lot of change throughout this 7-day forecast. Temperatures will range from 99F to 104F as we remain dry and sunny.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a high of 101F.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 100F.
WEDNESDAY: More sunshine with a high of 101F.
THURSDAY: Sunshine with a high of 104F.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.
SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine with a high of 99F.
SUNDAY: Sunshine with a high of 99F.