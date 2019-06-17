FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry with a side of sunshine!

By Stephanie Waldref | June 17, 2019 at 3:56 AM MST - Updated June 17 at 3:56 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We won’t see a lot of change throughout this 7-day forecast. Temperatures will range from 99F to 104F as we remain dry and sunny.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a high of 101F.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 100F.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine with a high of 101F.

THURSDAY: Sunshine with a high of 104F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.

SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine with a high of 99F.

SUNDAY: Sunshine with a high of 99F.