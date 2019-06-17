FOX 11 Tucson is your home for the Women’s World Cup

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Women’s National Team advanced to the Knockout Stage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup as a result of their 3-0 win Sunday over Chile in Paris.
Carli Lloyd scored a pair of goals for the United States. Phoenix-native Julie Ertz had the other American tally. Alyssa Naeher put up her second straight clean sheet as manager Jill Ellis started seven different players from her lineup to begin the USWNT’s opener against Thailand.
The Americans are playing in Group F. Sweden knocked off Thailand 5-1 to setup a Group title match on Thursday between the USWNT (2-0) and the Swedes (2-0).
The United States is currently the #1 ranked side in the World.
They have appeared in all eight previous World Cups, a tournament the U.S. has won three times (1991, 1999 and 2015).
The Americans have played the most matches (45), have won the most games (35), have the highest goal differential (+93) and the most cumulative points (111) of any country that has competed in the World Cup Tournament.
USWNT entered the World Cup off five straight friendly wins. They beat Australia (5-3), Belgium (6-0), South Africa (3-0), New Zealand (5-0) and Mexico (3-0).
You will be able to watch all of the national team’s matches on FOX 11 here in Tucson.
Here is the World Cup schedule for the USWNT and Group F:
- Sweden vs. USA (Thursday, June 20, 12 p.m.) in Le Havre, France
- Thailand vs. Chile (Thursday, June 20, 12 p.m.) in Rennes, France
- USA beat Chile 3-0 (June 16)
- Sweden beat Thailand 5-1 (June 16)
- USA beat Thailand 13-0 (June 11)
- Sweden beat Chile 2-0 (June 11)
Group F Standings
- (6) United States (2-0-0, +16)
- (6) Sweden (2-0-0, +6)
- (0) Chile (0-0-2, -5)
- (0) Thailand (0-0-2, -17)
