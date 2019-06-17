Hard drugs haunt Tucson’s streets after smugglers switch supply

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “All these drugs are cheaper than they’ve ever been."
That’s what Tucson Police Captain John Leavitt, Commander of the Counter Narcotics Alliance, said when KOLD News 13 asked him about the drugs available on Tucson’s streets.
Leavitt said access to heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl is easier to find and cheaper than ever because of the market drug cartels in Mexico couldn’t keep up with.
“The amount of marijuana smuggled across the border through Mexico is probably five to ten percent of what it was three, four, five years ago,” said Leavitt. “They can’t compete really with the quality and distribution network that is legal now in California and Colorado and places like that.”
Instead of going out of business, the cartels just switched their smuggling business. While this didn’t happen overnight, Leavitt said the routes that smugglers used to run with marijuana are now filled with hard drugs. He said the large supply is hard to slow down.
“Those drug cartels didn’t, they didn’t morph into law firms and accounting firms.” Capt. Leavitt said. “The seizures that we get today in hard drugs are enormous because the same cartels, the very same cartels that smuggle marijuana are now smuggling hard drugs.”
Leavitt said the Counter Narcotics Alliance seized three times more heroin in our area in 2017 than the year before. In 2018, that number was multiplied by seven.
KOLD News 13 shares reports of large seizures nearly every week with drugs valued at millions of dollars.
On June 13, a Phoenix woman was arrested after a Customs and Border Protection canine led officers to 120 lbs. of meth under the back seat. The street value was worth $360,000.
Just days prior, officers at the Port of Nogales found $1.2 million worth of cocaine in another car. A Mexican national was taken into custody.
Earlier this year, CBP Officers in Nogales seized a record-breaking amount a fentanyl.
CBP officers found almost 650 lbs. of fentanyl and 395 lbs. of methamphetamine in a truck, worth about $8.1 million combined. The truck driver, a 26-year-old Mexican national, was arrested upon discovery of the narcotics.
Community Resources:
- 24/7 assessment, support, and treatment for people looking to stop using heroin and other opioids.
- (520) 202-1786 (24 hours a day)
- Community workshops, trainings, referrals, consultation, and risk reduction materials to individuals, families, and organizations in order to prevent HIV, Hepatitis C, overdose, and the perpetuation of stigma.
- (480) 442-7086
- Behavioral health treatment includes services for disorders such as substance abuse, mental health issues, and other addictions.
- For help with a behavioral health crisis, call (520) 622-6000 or 1-866-495-6738.
- COPE offers outpatient behavioral health services to adults with serious mental illnesses (SMI), general mental health (GMH) issues, and/or substance use issues.
- (520) 792-3293
For more programs and facilities available, click here.
