The Michael Cannon Memorial Pet Food Pantry celebrates 12 years helping the community

“The pet food helps our clients; we never want them to have to choose between feeding their pets, and paying their electric bill. Our program alleviates some of the stress of financial difficulties, and we are proud to help,” said Emma Crawford, Donor Relations & Program Coordinator for The Hermitage in a recent news release. “In the five years I have administrated this program we’ve helped hundreds of families stay together! Keeping pets in their homes encourages stability for the animals, the adults, and most especially, the children. It lowers the numbers of animals surrendered to shelters, and promotes family well-being.”