Police: Arizona man admits to beheading roommate’s dog

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona man was arrested after police said he admitted to beheading his roommate’s dog over the weekend.
According to AZ Family, the roommate told officers she was moving her items out of a home she shared with 21-year-old Jose Vega Meza on Saturday, June 15. Amidst the moving, the victim said she lost track of her dog.
A few hours later, the woman said she and her friends noticed Vega Meza was trying to load a small box onto a truck without anyone seeing him.
That’s when the victim confronted Vega Meza and asked him what was in the box. According to police, Vega Meza just smiled at her.
The victim opened the box and found the body of her dog inside. Police said the dog had been mutilated and was headless.
The victim told officers she was so distraught and upset about the discovery that she waited until Sunday to contact them.
On Sunday afternoon, officers found Vega Meza walking in a Buckeye neighborhood and took him into custody.
Vega Meza told officers he knew why he was being arrested and admitted his involvement in the crime.
The suspect told officers that he wrapped the dog in a string and then cut it open with a razor blade.
Vega Meza added he killed the dog because the victim owed his mother rent money. He later told officers he knew what he did wasn’t right. The suspect also admitted to killing and torturing other animals in the past, according to court documents.
Vega Meza was booked on two counts related to animal cruelty. He was also charged with a count of misdemeanor assault after he allegedly attacked another prisoner.
