Sheriff Napier elected Vice President of Major County Sheriffs of America

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On June 13, 2019, Sheriff Napier was elected to serve as the Vice President of the Major County Sheriffs of America (MCSA).
He will assume office for a two-year term starting Jan. 1, 2020. After a two year term as Vice President, Sheriff Napier will become President of MCSA for the following two years.
The Major County Sheriffs of America is a professional law enforcement association that provides a united and powerful voice on issues of public concern across the country. MCSA’s membership currently consists of 102 of the largest sheriff’s departments in the United States.
Sheriff Napier also conducted a presentation to the MCSA on both the public safety and humanitarian crisis associated with the southern border. This helped to inform the MCSA of the challenges we face in Pima County and will enhance their ability to advocate for the issues we face.
Last year, Sheriff Napier was elected to serve in a leadership role in the Arizona Sheriff’s Association, an organization comprised of all fifteen of Arizona’s elected county sheriffs who have sworn to maintain the public trust through open, honest and ethical administration of their respective offices and exercise integrity and professionalism in the use of their constitutional powers and authority.
This marks the first time a Pima County Sheriff has been elected to serve as an officer of either Association. Sheriff Napier is proud to be involved in increasing the recognition of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
