State investigating after inmate stabbed to death in Tucson prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Corrections says they are investigating the death of an inmate after he was stabbed in an attack by another inmate on Saturday.
53-year-old Richard Curley died at Banner UMC South Campus after suffering from his injuries in an attack at the Arizona State Prison Complex.
Officers and first responders attempted to save Curley’s life and the department says Curley was taken to the hospital by paramedics, where he was pronounced deceased.
The inmate responsible has been identified by the department and investigators are currently interviewing witnesses.
