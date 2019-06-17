Travel trailer catches fire in Avra Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Avra Valley Fire District found a travel trailer fully engulfed in fire this morning, June 17.
The resident wasn’t home at the time of the fire, but the owner’s dog was inside and died as a result of the fire.
The fire happened on the 16000 block of W. Polo Ln. and was caused from an electrical problem.
Flames from the fire were spreading to nearby cars on the property, but firefighters were able to keep the damage to a minimum. Only the tail lights of the vehicles melted.
It took the firefighters eight minutes to get the fire under control and no one was injured on scene.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.