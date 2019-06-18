AZ DPS searching for missing Chandler woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is searching for 41-year-old Laura Rowley. She left her apartment in the 2000 block of North McQueen Road in Chandler and was believed to be headed to Sedona.
According to DPS she was believed to be in Albuquerque, NM around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18.
Rowley is described as 5-foot-4, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black 2-PAC t-shirt with black yoga pants and a baseball hat.
She suffers from paranoid delusions, seizures and is on prescribed medication.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
