DNA test leads to arrest for sexual conduct with a minor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a 29-year-old Sierra Vista man for sexual conduct with a minor on Friday, June 14, as a result of an investigation that began nearly two years ago and DNA test results that were received on Friday.
The investigation started at about 3:44 a.m. on Aug. 26, 2017, when the Sierra Vista Police Department received information that a 12-year-old juvenile may have been inappropriately touched while at a residence in the 2000 block of East Golf Links Road.
The department also received information that inappropriate touching of the same juvenile may have occurred on previous occasions. SVPD detectives assisted with initial investigation and collected evidence.
On June 14, 2019, results of DNA testing were returned to the SVPD from the Arizona Department of Public Safety Crime Lab, connecting 29-year-old Sierra Vista resident Steven Prescott to the crime of sexual conduct with a minor.
Later that same day, at about 4:56 p.m., SVPD officers made contact with Prescott at the Sierra Vista Police Department and he was taken into custody without incident.
Prescott was booked into the Cochise County Jail on four counts of sexual conduct with a minor and remains in jail with no bond.
Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Justin Dannels at (520) 803-3555.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.