FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our typical June weather continues!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We won’t see a lot of change throughout this 7-day forecast. Temperatures will range from 99F to 104F as we remain dry and sunny.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 100F.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY: More sunshine with a high of 100F.
THURSDAY: Sunshine with a high of 103F.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.
SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine with a high of 98F.
SUNDAY: Sunshine with a high of 98F.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 100F.
