FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our typical June weather continues!

By Stephanie Waldref | June 18, 2019 at 3:47 AM MST - Updated June 18 at 3:47 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We won’t see a lot of change throughout this 7-day forecast. Temperatures will range from 99F to 104F as we remain dry and sunny.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 100F.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine with a high of 100F.

THURSDAY: Sunshine with a high of 103F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.

SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine with a high of 98F.

SUNDAY: Sunshine with a high of 98F.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 100F.

