Monsoon 2019: County wants your input on flooding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The flood control district just released a survey to gather information about how flooding affects you.
Leaders want to know how you are affected by flooding, whether it be at your home or on the roads.
The survey will help flood control come up with long and short-term goals on how to improve public safety.
Judy Long lives on the west side. She says she's bracing for monsoon 2019.
“It floods out there, especially the road I live on. It looks like a river. I have been caught in the driveway where I won’t leave because it’s so bad," she said.
