UPDATE: Police capture one of two armed robbery suspects after getaway vehicle crashes into home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police say one armed robbery suspect is in custody and another remains on the run after fleeing from a crash near the robbery scene early on Tuesday, June 18.
According to information from the Tucson Police Department, the robbery happened at a Nico’s restaurant at 2965 N. Campbell Avenue at a little before 2:30 a.m.
The suspects showed guns during the robbery. No one was injured in the robbery.
Police say a neighbor in the area reported a suspicious vehicle and that vehicle crashed into a residence on Euclid Avenue, just north of Glenn Street.
The suspects fled the crash scene, and police captured one.
No further information was immediately available.
