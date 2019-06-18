Silver Alert: Missing woman suffers from depression

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are searching for 72-year-old Mary Endreson after she was last seen leaving her apartment on 9415 North 99th Avenue in Peoria on Sunday.
Mary was last seen between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. wearing a pale blue and green sundress.
She can be described as a white female with white hair, blue eyes, weighs 90 pounds and is five feet and four inches tall.
Mary suffers from Depression and is believed to have left on foot from the apartment. She has no known medical conditions, no cell phone, and no identification on her.
Anyone with any information on Mary’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
