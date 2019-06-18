Tucson Symphony Orchestra auditions draw musicians from around the world

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Patrons will see three new faces onstage when the Tucson Symphony Orchestra opens its 91st season September 20 with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7.
Recent auditions have resulted in the hiring of a second flute, fourth bass and principal timpani. More than 60 musicians traveled to Tucson from all over the US and from as far away as South Korea.
Contracts have been executed with:
- Zach Warren, flute, is a multi-first prize competition winner who received his Masters of Music degree this year from the University of Texas at Austin Butler School of Music.
- Darren Cueva, a bassist from Arizona State University who has performed as a substitute musician with the Tucson and Phoenix Symphonies, was principal bass with the Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional del Ecuador and has performed with Arizona Opera and the Vietnam National Orchestra and Ballet. He received his Doctor of Musical Arts degree in 2018.
- Alana Wiesing, an award winning timpanist and percussionist from Bloomington, Indiana who has performed with The Louisville Orchestra and the Indianapolis, Milwaukee and Phoenix Symphonies among others. Wiesing, who holds a Master’s degree from Indiana University, won the post over 29 other musicians after a marathon 13-hour audition.
“This is an exciting time for Tucson Symphony Orchestra,” said Kathryn R Martin, Interim President & CEO, “The appointment of these acclaimed musicians to the orchestra reflect the momentum Maestro José Luis Gomez is creating through his artistic vision, leadership and love of Tucson.”
Two longtime members of the orchestra have announced their retirement. Violinist Dawn Calista is retiring after 39 years and cellist Mary Beth Tyndall is retiring after 38 years in the orchestra.
“Congratulations and welcome to our three new musicians,” says Patricia Joslyn, TSO Vice President of Artistic Operations, “and best wishes to those musicians who are leaving the TSO family. We so much appreciate their contributions and will miss them.”
Auditions for violin, viola and cello will be held in the fall.
The TSO‘s 2019-20 season will feature Music Director José Luis Gomez conducting eight of Beethoven’s symphonies in a season celebrating the 250thanniversary of the composer’s birth. Classic favorites include Berlioz’ Symphonie Fantastique and Mahler’s “Resurrection” Symphony plus featured soloists Yekwon Sunwoo, Tessa Lark, Sharon Isbin, Sean Chen, Federica Lombardi, and Paul Huang. E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial in Concert, the music of Elmer Bernstein conducted by his son Peter, tributes to Broadway and Aretha Franklin, and live performances with the Texas Tenors and Micky Dolenz of The Monkeesmake this a spectacular season!
The TSO provides the most in-depth music education programs in all of Arizona. The nationally-recognized education programs are present every year in 120 schools from Southern Pinal County to the Arizona ─ Mexico border teaching over 40,000 students each year. The Young Composers Project, one of eight music education programs, has received grants from the National Endowment for the Arts for twelve consecutive years.
