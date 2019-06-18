Tucson Symphony Orchestra auditions draw musicians from around the world

The TSO‘s 2019-20 season will feature Music Director José Luis Gomez conducting eight of Beethoven’s symphonies in a season celebrating the 250thanniversary of the composer’s birth. Classic favorites include Berlioz’ Symphonie Fantastique and Mahler’s “Resurrection” Symphony plus featured soloists Yekwon Sunwoo, Tessa Lark, Sharon Isbin, Sean Chen, Federica Lombardi, and Paul Huang. E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial in Concert, the music of Elmer Bernstein conducted by his son Peter, tributes to Broadway and Aretha Franklin, and live performances with the Texas Tenors and Micky Dolenz of The Monkeesmake this a spectacular season!