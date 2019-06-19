Airstrip fire in Amado burning 10 acres

AMADO, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fire crews are currently working to stop the Airstrip fire in Amado that has burned 10 acres after it began just after noon on Wednesday.
Green Valley Fire and Elephant Head Fire were the first to respond 25 minuets after the fire began and immediately conducted burnout and structure operations.
Green Valley Fire reports that the fire is slow moving and headed toward the I-19, burning dry grass and brush.
On initial report, structures were in danger due to the direction the fire was moving.
As pf 4 p.m., Green Valley Fire reports no structures are on fire and are not in danger of catching fire.
Aircraft is being used to drop water on the north and east sides of the fire.
Rio Rico Fire, Tubac Fire, Rural Metro Fire, Avra Valley Fire, and the State Forestry are on the scene.
