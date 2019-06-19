Banner-University Medicine commissions 5 new murals to brighten Tucson’s landscape

About the artwork (1): The heart symbolizes the body and health and well-being as well a passion, love and caring. I have localized the image of the heart by adding the cacti with its blooming flowers. They reference heart valves in a way. To me, the heart can be considered a symbol of Banner – University Medicine itself. With the addition of the local fauna, such as the hummingbird the wildcat and the second large butterfly, we see more references to the desert life and creatures. It can also be interpreted as more of a community or ecosystem with the bird feeding on the nectar and water of the cactus flower and cactus itself. The butterfly also makes a home out of the cactus. The bobcat is looking at the bird. The Arizona Wildcat is the mascot of the University of Arizona. So there is a subtle reference to the university.