Border agents rescue 17 migrants lost in bombing range

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents rescued 17 migrants after they crossed into the Barry M. Goldwater Bombing Range east of San Luis and became lost Monday night.
At approximately 10:10 p.m., emergency services in Mexico relayed a phone call to the Yuma Sector Operations Center from a group lost in the desert. The caller reported that the group was comprised of eight adults and nine juveniles. Yuma Station agents deployed to the area in search of the 17 lost individuals.
At 11:30 p.m., agents located the migrants approximately 30 miles east of San Luis within the bombing range area of operations. The individuals were found to be in good health and did not require medical attention. The group was then transported to Yuma Station where they received food, water, and access to care.
“This particular area is especially dangerous for illegal border crossers due to the remoteness of the location,”said Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony J. Porvaznik. “In addition to the complete lack of adequate infrastructure to stop this occurrence, illegal aliens must contend with the summer heat and the dangers of military training in the area.”
The individuals were processed for immigration violations.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.