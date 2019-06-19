Captive born Mexican Gray Wolf pups find new homes in wild after successful fostering efforts

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KOLD News 13) - It was a success - a dozen Mexican Gray Wolf pups are now being raised by surrogate wild wolf parents in both Arizona and New Mexico, according to a news release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Scientists with the Mexican Wolf Species Survival Plan and Interagency Field Team (IFT) placed the pups in the foster dens, as part of an effort to restore the rare gray wolf subspecies to their former range and increase genetic diversity in the wild population.
In accordance with the Mexican Wolf Recovery Plan, five pups were placed in Arizona dens, while seven were placed in New Mexico dens from April 18 to May 10. This process is called cross-fostering and according to USFWS, it is a proven way to introduce pups into the litter of an experienced wild female. This method is used, as survival rates are much higher than other release technique.
“We expanded our cross-fostering work this year both in the number of pups placed in the wild and the number of partners helping with the effort,” said Amy Lueders, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Southwest Regional Director, in the news release. “The support of our partners, including the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the Endangered Wolf Center, the Mesker Park Zoo, the Sedgwick County Zoo and the Wolf Conservation Center continues to play a critical role in the success of Mexican wolf recovery.”
Of those dozen pups - six were from the Endangered Wolf Center in Missouri, three from the Mesker Park Zoo in Indiana, two from the Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas, and one from the Wolf Conservation Center in New York. In addition, three wild-born pups were removed from the Frieborn Pack in New Mexico and placed at the Endangered Wolf Center.
“This is one of the most important conservation efforts in the history of Mexican wolf recovery,” said Jim deVos, Assistant Director for Wildlife Management at the AZGFD in the same release. “Given the very small initial population of wolves, infusing new genetics into the growing wolf population is a crucial step to recovery. The field team worked tirelessly to locate dens and transfer pups to make this important contribution to wildlife conservation a success.”
The packs will be monitored by the IFT via GPS and radio telemetry signals from collars that were put on the wolves, while later they will be monitored via remote camera observations and efforts to trap the young of the year. According to IFT they are documenting the survival of the cross-fostered pups.
Partners in the effort to recover Mexican wolves include the Service, the government of Mexico, the Arizona Game and Fish Department, White Mountain Apache Tribe, U.S. Forest Service, USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service –Wildlife Services, participating counties and the members of the Mexican Wolf Species Survival Plan.
For more information on the Mexican Wolf Recovery Program, visit the Service’s Mexican Wolf website or visit the Arizona Game and Fish Department website on wolves.
