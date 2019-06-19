CCSO Street Crimes Unit arrest 3 in possible drug selling incident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Sheriff's Office has arrested three in possible drug selling ring.
According to CCSO, detectives with the CCSO Street Crimes Unit received information on Monday, June 17 that methamphetamine was being sold at a motel in the 1500 block of East Fry Boulevard in Sierra Vista.
Surveillance was set up on the motel and detectives reported seeing Eric Blakeslee, one of the three suspects arrested, leaving the room on a bicycle.
Detectives attempted to stop Blakeslee, but he ran from the area. After a brief pursuit, Blakeslee was taken into custody without incident; he had methamphetamine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia in his possession and was found to have a parole warrant issued for his arrest from the Arizona Department of Corrections.
A search warrant was obtained for the motel room and during the search detectives with CCSO found methamphetamine for sale, as well as marijuana and other items consistent with narcotic sales and use. Two additional suspects, Buddy Skowron Sr. and Calisha Schafer were also found in and near the motel room.
Skowron Sr., 50 years of age from Sierra Vista was arrested and booked into the CCSO Jail and being held on bond for the following charges:
- Possession of a Dangerous Drug
- Possession of a Dangerous Drug for Sale
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (6 Counts)
Blakeslee, 35 years of age from Sierra Vista was arrested and booked into the CCSO Jail and being held on bond and a parole violation from the Arizona Department of Corrections for the following charges:
- Possession of a Dangerous Drug
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (3 counts)
- Resisting Arrest
Schafer, 36 years of age from Sierra Vista was arrested and booked into the CCSO Jail and is being held on a probation a violation issued from the Pinal County Superior Court.
The investigation is being continued by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office SCU.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.